Kent District Library hosting six-week Mental Health Wellness series in September & October

It's no secret that we should all be making our mental health a priority, but what does that look like? Many people don't always know where to start, and that's why the Kent District Library is teaming up with Spectrum Health to make access to mental health care easier for everyone.

The Mental Wellness Series, a six-week series presented by Kent District Library and Spectrum Health, will take place throughout September and October at various KDL branches.

There will be three different classes covering topics such as parenting adolescents, senior transitions, and caregiver support.

For more details and session times, visit kdl.org/events.

