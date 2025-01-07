REPORT: Mecosta County withdraws support for Gotion battery plant

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mecosta County officials withdrew support for the planned battery plant near Big Rapids.

The Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 last week in favor of rescinding “endorsements, commitments and assistance,” according to the Detroit News.

The resolution pointed to environmental impact and Gotion’s connections to China as reasons for pulling support from the project.

It’s the latest in a series of setbacks amid Gotion’s bid to gather support from the public.

In November 2023, every member of the Green Township Board of Trustees resigned or was recalled after pledging support for the plant.

