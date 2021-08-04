Police: Intoxicated man admits to shooting after leading officers on pursuit in Mecosta County

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids police have arrested a man who says he was involved in an early Wednesday morning shooting.

Officers were dispatched about 12:20 a.m. to the 400 block of South State Street for a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

Responding officers say they saw a vehicle leaving the area as they arrived at the scene.

Additional officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled from officers through Big Rapids and into Mecosta County.

It eventually stopped and the driver surrendered to officers without anymore injuries to himself or to the pursuing officers, police said.

Police identified the man – who they say was intoxicated – as a 22-year-old from Stanwood.

He admitted to being involved in the shooting, according to police.

The man was lodged at the Mecosta County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Big Rapids police were assisted by Meceola Central Dispatch, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department, Ferris State University Department of Public Safety, Mecosta County EMS and the Big Rapids Fire Department.