Pharmacy burglarized & drugs stolen in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a break-in at a Canadian Lakes pharmacy overnight.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering at the Canadian Lakes Pharmacy, located at 10075 Buchanan Road in Stanwood. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office when the business opened for the day.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the suspect gained entry by breaking into the business. He or she also initially attempted to enter the pharmacy by breaking into a neighboring business in the strip mall where the incident occurred. After the suspect was unsuccessful getting into the pharmacy through the adjoining business, he or she then broke through a back wall to gain entry to the pharmacy.

Once inside, the suspect stole controlled substances.

The accompanying photos show surveillance pictures of the suspect and a possible suspect vehicle. The Mecosta County Sheriff's is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office by calling (231) 592-0150 or through the TIP e-mail at tips@mecostasheriff.org.

