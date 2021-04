MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Hayes Road on Northland Drive this morning, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 64-year-old Lakeview woman turned into a private business when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Northland Drive.

Authorities say a female passenger in the latter vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for treatment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube