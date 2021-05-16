Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Mt. Pleasant man falls asleep at the wheel, injures 1 in crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 18:21:39-04

MILLBROOK TWP., Mich. — After falling asleep at the wheel, a 21-year-old Mt. Pleasant man crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon, according to police.

First responders got to the scene just before 3 p.m. for a single car crash at 30th Avenue near 2 Mile Road in Millbrook Township.

The man fell asleep at the wheel before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The other passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time