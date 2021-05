MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer Monday afternoon in Mecosta County.

It happened about 12:20 p.m. on 21 Mile Road near US 131, where a 20-year-old Hersey man was traveling east when he hit the deer, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

His injuries were considered minor.

Deputies were assisted by Big Rapids Fire and Rescue and Mecosta County EMS.