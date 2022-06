WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a Remus man ended up in the hospital after he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle.

Deputies say it happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Costabella Road, north of Tylor Road, in Wheatland Township.

The say the 65-year-old hit a deer, veered off the road and flipped the motorcycle.

Emergency crews took the driver to the hospital for his injuries, but his current condition is not clear.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube