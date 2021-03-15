Mecosta man arrested on meth possession, fleeing from police

MECOSTA, Mich. — After being arrested this past weekend, a Mecosta man was arraigned today on multiple felony charges.

On Friday, March 12, deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a vehicle on 11 mile road near 90th avenue in Morton Township.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Kelly Green, who was out on bond for earlier charges, attempted to flee from the cops.

After finally being stopped by deputies, Green was arrested for 3 outstanding Contempt of Court Warrants, possession of Meth and trying to flee and elude the deputies,

Green was also ticketed for not having a license, insurance or a plate, as well as having open intoxicants in the vehicle.

On Monday, March 15, Green was arraigned in the Osceola County District Court.

He remains in custody, with a total bond set for $50,000 or 10%.