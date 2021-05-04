Watch
Mecosta County Youth Academy accepting applications

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:17:45-04

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Youth Academy is now accepting applications for its camp in July.

It’s a one-week program for children ages 12 to 14, according to a news release Tuesday.

Held July 19-23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the academy will focus on several topics, including teamwork, leadership, physical fitness, defensive tactics, firearms safety, first aid and fire safety.

The academy is being sponsored by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police.

Applications are due by May 14 at 4 p.m.

Those interested in more information or an application may contact Officer William Sell at the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at wsell@cityofbr.org or 231-527-0005.

