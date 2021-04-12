Mecosta County Sheriff's Office looking for man involved in car parts theft

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a report of stolen vehicle parts Sunday afternoon at a Menards store in Big Rapids.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. at the store located at 14777 215th Ave., according to a news release Monday.

Store video shows the thief arrived in the same type of vehicle that he took the hubs from.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the thief stole the hubcaps from the victim’s vehicle as he was leaving the store.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the thief.

Anyone who recognizes him may call the sheriff’s office at 231-592-0150.