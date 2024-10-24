Watch Now
Mecosta County prisoner jumps from transport vehicle, suffers life-threatening injury

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — A prisoner from West Michigan being taken to prison jumped from a moving vehicle and could lose his life because of it.

Deputies from Mecosta County were transporting the prisoner to a Michigan Department of Corrections facility Thursday morning. Around 7:40 a.m. the prisoner escaped from the rear compartment of the vehicle, then leaped while it was still moving down the road in Gratiot County.

The prisoner suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. That prisoner is being treated at a local hospital.

The escape attempt is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

