Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF).

The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300 jobs and invest in more than $2.3 billion, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“Gotion’s $2.36 billion investment creating 2,350 good-paying jobs in Big Rapids is the biggest-ever economic development project in Northern Michigan and will shore up our status as the global hub of mobility and electrification,” says Governor Whitmer. “Together, we will continue winning investments in this space and become the preeminent destination for electric vehicle and mobility companies. We will work with anyone and compete with everyone to keep bringing supply chains of batteries, chips, and electric vehicles home to Michigan.”

We’re told the plant will help fill growing demand for battery components and serve customers across the world.

The new facility is expected to have an annual output of 150,000 tons of cathode material.

“We are thankful to the Big Rapids community, State of Michigan and all who have supported us in getting the project to this important milestone," says Gotion Global Vice President Chuck Thelen. "We are dedicated to bringing world class lithium battery production to North America and delivering high-quality products to our customers in a timely fashion. We look forward to our continued partnership to ensure a smooth launch.”

The state tells us board members with the MSF approved the following in support toward the project:

$175 million from the SOAR Fund.

A $540 million Designated Renaissance Zone.

The plant will result in an estimated $11.5 billion in income over a 20-year period, state officials add.

