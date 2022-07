HINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a Lakeview man was flown to the hospital Saturday after an ATV crash.

Deputies say the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near 5 Mile Road and 100th Avenue in Hinton Township.

Investigators believe the driver, a 58-year-old man from Lakeview, lost control of the ATV and rolled on the road.

Emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, before he was later flown to a different hospital.

