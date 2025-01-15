Man arrested in Grand Rapids for sexual assault of a child

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Mecosta County faces multiple criminal charges following an investigation by a computer crimes police unit.

Lukas Munro is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and creating sexually abusive online content.

The 25-year-old was arrested by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers started looking into Munro when they spotted online files depicting sexually abuse against a child. Investigators say Munro created and uploaded those files.

He was arrested in Grand Rapids and arraigned Friday, January 10 in Mecosta County.

Munro faces multiple charges, including 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct against a person under the age of 13, 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Michigan State Police task force encourages parents to talk with your kids about how to safely use the internet and avoid people who would exploit them. They offer a list of resources for parents, children, and anyone else.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has a list of resources for parents and professionals.

If you have information on possible exploitation of children, you can report it through an online tip line.

