Man arrested for alleged drunken firing of gun

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in Mecosta County is accused of firing his gun in an apartment complex while he was legally drunk.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies on patrol in Big Rapids Township early Friday morning heard three shots coming from a nearby apartment building. They were able to find a 55-year-old man from Auburn who admitted to firing the shots into the air.

Investigators say the man had been in a verbal argument, and fired the gun in frustration.

The suspect turned the gun over to deputies and is now under arrest for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

