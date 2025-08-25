Investigators: Woman was throwing explosive at deputies when she was shot

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman shot by deputies near Big Rapids on Friday had been trying to throw an explosive at the deputies, according to investigators.

The incident started around 11:20 a.m. on August 22 when the woman was reported for not leaving private property near Hayes Road and 230th Avenue, per the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

The 36-year-old woman did not follow the commands of the deputies, then attacked them. She also pulled out the gasoline-based explosive and moved to throw it at the deputies. One of the deputies opened fire, striking the woman.

She continues to receive treatment at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. No criminal charges have been filed as of yet.

The deputy-involved shooting investigation is being handled by detectives from the Michigan Sheriff's Association's third district, made up of 17 counties including Mecosta, Newaygo, Muskegon, and Oceana counties.

