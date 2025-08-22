Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's Office: Woman threatened deputies with weapon before being shot

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who did not leave private property and threatened deputies with a weapon was shot by law enforcement, said the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an area on Hayes Road near 230th Avenue southwest of Big Rapids around 11:20 a.m. for a woman who refused to get off another person's property.

The 34-year-old did not follow the commands of the deputies, then attacked them. She also pulled out a weapon, threatening to use it against the deputies. One of the deputies opened fire, shooting the woman.

She was taken to the hospital in Big Rapids, then flown to Grand Rapids for medical care. The woman is expected to survive.

The deputy-involved shooting remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
