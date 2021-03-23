Grand Rapids man arraigned after alleged assault incident in Mecosta County

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of assault on Angling Road in Austin Township early Sunday morning, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies made contact with occupants within the suspect vehicle, upon which 18-year-old Freddie Wilkins III from Grand Rapids fled from the vehicle with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office says Wilkins was apprehended following a foot chase, adding that the handgun was determined to be stolen.

Wilkins was reportedly arraigned yesterday in 77th District Court on three felony charges with a reckless discharge charge still under investigation.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says Wilkins posted the $3,000 bond, adding he was subsequently released with an appearance in court scheduled for March 31.

