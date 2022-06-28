LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Mecosta County in response to flooding and damage inflicted by last month’s severe storms.

Thunderstorms rolled through Big Rapids and the surrounding area on May 11, delivering more than four inches of rain in the span of two hours, according to the Michigan governor’s office. They say local roads were damaged and flooded as a result of the heavy rains.

“This state of emergency declaration will ensure that Michiganders in Big Rapids receive the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild following severe weather and flooding,” says Governor Whitmer. “Tough times call for tough people and Michiganders have been through a lot together especially over these last few years. But we will have each other’s backs and get through this together.”

We’re told the state of emergency will allocate state resources to the Big Rapids area and authorize Michigan State Police and the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to direct more recovery efforts than they have so far.

“This is excellent news for the City of Big Rapids,” says Mecosta County Commissioner Wendy Nystrom. “I thank Governor Whitmer for signing the Emergency Declaration for the city. This will help with the costs of repairing some of the damage that occurred during a severe storm that caused unusual flooding.”

Read the governor’s full declaration below:

EO 2022-3 - Mecosta County Emergency Declaration - 220624 (Final Signed) by WXMI on Scribd

