Gotion sues Green Township over withdrawn support for EV battery plant

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gotion has sued Green Township in response to commissioners’ decision that may complicate planned construction of a massive electric vehicle (EV) battery plant.

The Chinese company filled the lawsuit on Friday. They are requesting a judge to preserve an agreement voted on by the township’s last Board to connect the battery plant to the water system.

Last November, five members on the previous Board of Commissioners were recalled over their support for the plant’s construction. Their decision was reversed by new commissioners after they took office.

If built, the $2.4 billion EV plant would create more than 2,300 jobs. The project has drawn controversy over Gotion’s alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party, as well as how planning for the facility was handled.

