Ferris State University to administer roughly 2,500 Pfizer vaccine doses to students, faculty staff

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University reports they will partner with District Health Department 10 go administer “as many” Pfizer COVID-19 doses possible exclusively to students, faculty and staff on Mon. April 5, 2021.

“We’re so grateful to be receiving more than 2,000 first-dose rounds of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to deliver to our students, faculty and staff. We’re further gratified by the great work, spirit of collaboration, and tremendous volunteer efforts of our faculty, staff and students to help ensure we can deliver as many vaccines as possible to members of our university community,” Ferris President David L. Eisler said. “We’re further appreciative of the great partnership we’ve had with District Health Department 10 in the work that is happening to keep our community healthy and safe.”

Eligible parties can schedule their appointment here.