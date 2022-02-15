Watch
Ferris State University defends prof's suspension over video

Barry Mehler/AP
This image from video provided and taken by Barry Mehler shows Mehler during a 14-minute YouTube video at the start of a new term at Ferris State University. Mehler, a professor who was suspended after making a provocative video for his students, is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University, located in Michigan, doesn't lift the sanction. (Barry Mehler via AP)
Barry Mehler
Posted at 12:32 PM, Feb 15, 2022
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan university is defending its decision to suspend a professor over a profanity-filled video.

Ferris State University says the unusual welcome message made for Barry Mehler's history students isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

Attorneys for Ferris State say some students quit Barry Mehler’s classes because of his remarks.

Mehler was suspended with pay in January and told he was being investigated for violation of campus policies. Mehler responded with a lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for March 7.

During a 14-minute video to herald the new term, Mehler frequently used profanities.

He says he was performing when he used provocative language and just wanted to "get their juices flowing.”

