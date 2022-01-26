Watch
Ferris State University professor placed on leave for profanity-laced video sues school

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 26, 2022
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A tenured Ferris State University professor who was placed on administrative leave after posting a profanity-laced introduction video for his students is now suing the university.

Barry Mehler filed the lawsuit this week.

He was placed on administrative leave back on January 11, just a couple of days after posting the now-viral video.

In the 14-minute video posted on YouTube, Mehler used strong language and referred to students as “vectors of disease” while discussing the risks of in-person instruction.

“So, if you want to go complain to your dean, f*** you, go ahead, I’m retiring at the end of this year and I couldn’t give a flying f*** any longer. You people are just vectors of disease to me, and I don’t want to be anywhere near you, so keep your f****** distance,” Mehler says in the video.

Mehler later posted a follow-up video saying it was just part of his teaching method.

The lawsuit claims FSU violated his free-speech rights by removing him from the job.

The university has yet to respond.

You can read the lawsuit below.

