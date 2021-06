BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids Police are investigating what led to a single vehicle accident that left one person dead.

The accident happened around 4:20 a.m. on June 26 on Ives Avenue and South Street. Reports say a vehicle struck a tree. When officials arrived on scene, they found one deceased victim trapped inside the car.

Another male was later found around the Ferris State University campus with apparent injuries and was transported to the hospital.