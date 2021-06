GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Onr person was hospitalized after a crash in Mecosta County Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on 230th Avenue near 19 Mile Road in Green Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man crashed into some trees and a fence after avoiding to hit another car.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash.