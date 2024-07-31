Driver who hit golf cart, hospitalizing teen, caught thanks to tips

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mecosta County Deputies are thanking those who pointed them in the direction of the driver of a newer, white Ford Expedition with black rims, tinted windows, and a white decal on the upper left of the rear window.

They'd hit a golf cart full of people Tuesday night— putting a teen in the hospital— then drove away.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened a little before 7:30 p.m. A 71-year-old man from Stanwood was driving the cart on 100th Ave with 3 other passengers on board when the full-sized, three-row SUV hit them near Pierce Rd.

Aeromed took a 17-year-old from Colorado to a hospital in Grand Rapids while the others on the cart were treated for minor injuries.

After stories published by the press put the public on alert, deputies were able to identify the driver.

That identity has not been made public at this time.

