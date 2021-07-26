Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Driver injured after swerving away from deer, overturning vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Mecosta County Sheriff
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 14:50:20-04

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Stanwood woman was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash after she swerved to miss a deer.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 10:50 a.m. Monday on 9 Mile Road near 160th Avenue in Austin Township.

The driver, 69, was traveling eastbound on 9 Mile Road when she swerved to miss a deer, running off the left side of the roadway and overturning, according to a news release.

She was transported by Mecosta EMS to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time