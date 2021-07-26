Driver injured after swerving away from deer, overturning vehicle

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Stanwood woman was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash after she swerved to miss a deer.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 10:50 a.m. Monday on 9 Mile Road near 160th Avenue in Austin Township.

The driver, 69, was traveling eastbound on 9 Mile Road when she swerved to miss a deer, running off the left side of the roadway and overturning, according to a news release.

She was transported by Mecosta EMS to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.