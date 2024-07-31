Deputies: Missing Mecosta County teen may be with adult man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies need your help in locating a missing teen out of Paris, Michigan.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says 13-year-old Ella McGuire was last seen leaving home Wednesday morning at around 8:30 a.m.

We’re told Ella is 5’05” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and light-red or pink hair.

Ella last wore a black long-sleeved shirt with a greenish American flag on the front, a pair of black jeans with holes over the knees, and black Converse shoes with some white on them, according to MCSO.

Deputies add she might be carrying a black bag with pink buckles and white stripes. Ella may be with an unidentified adult man.

Those with knowledge related to Ella’s whereabouts are urged to connect with deputies at 231-592-0150 or dispatchers at 231-796-4811.

