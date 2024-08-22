Deputies: 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder of stepfather in Deerfield Twp.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of shooting at his stepfather in Deerfield Township last week has been taken into custody.

Allen Kuhn, 18, allegedly fired a handgun at the victim Aug. 14 near 137th Avenue and 1 Mile Road, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The incident launched a manhunt labeling Kuhn as “armed and dangerous.”

Mecosta Man wanted for allegedly shooting at stepfather in Deerfield Township FOX 17 News

Deputies say Kuhn was arrested Thursday afternoon. His arraignment is still pending for attempted murder.

MCSO credits dispatchers and Michigan State Police for their assistance.

