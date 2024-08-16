Man wanted for allegedly shooting at stepfather in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for allegedly firing a gun at his stepfather Wednesday night in Deerfield Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says they and Michigan State Police (MSP) responded before 10:45 p.m. to a residence near 137th Avenue and 1 Mile Road upon receiving reports of shots fired.

We’re told the suspect, 18-year-old Allen David Kuhn, fired what was likely a 22LR handgun at his stepfather.

MCSO says Kuhn ran off before authorities showed up. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies urge the public to call 911 or 231-592-0150 if they know where Kuhn is. Do not confront him.

Kuhn is described as a thin white man standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has hazel eyes and curly brown hair. We’re told he last wore all black clothes.

