Big Rapids school employee under investigation for inappropriate online chat with minor

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — An employee for Big Rapids Public Schools is the subject of a police investigation for inappropriate communication between the worker and a minor.

The identity of the employee and their role in the schools was not immediately provided by the Big Rapids Police Department.

The tip that started the probe came from an adult who was posing as a minor in online chat groups. The complainant told officers the employee contacted them in those chat groups.

Detectives determined none of the alleged activity happened in Big Rapids or Mecosta County. The case is now in the hands of the sheriff's offices in Missaukee and Livingston counties.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Big Rapids Public Schools district for comment on the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube