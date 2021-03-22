Menu

Big Rapids Public Safety investigating alleged assault

file photo
police-lights
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 10:40:32-04

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from Big Rapids Public Safety are investigating a report of an assault in a vehicle from over the weekend.

Police responded Saturday to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, where an individual reported that she had been assaulted by another passenger in the same vehicle earlier that morning, according to a news release Monday.

Several witnesses have been identified and are being interviewed, officers said.

No charges had been filed and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

