Big Rapids police ID man killed in crash, vehicle fire over the weekend

A close-up photo of police lights by night
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 30, 2021
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids police have identified the 19-year-old passenger who died in a crash over the weekend, as well as the driver of the truck.

Austin Tyler Bennett of Morley died in the early Saturday morning crash, according to a news release Wednesday.

The driver, Riley David Pritchard of Stanwood, is still receiving treatment at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids for his injuries.

The Big Rapids police and fire departments were dispatched just before 4:20 a.m. to Ives Avenue and South Street for the one-vehicle crash.

They were told by a caller that the vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.

City personnel and Ferris State University DPS initially responded to the scene.

Police were told within minutes of arriving at the scene that there was a trapped, deceased victim inside the fire.

A search of the area found a man walking around the Ferris State University campus with apparent injuries. He was given medical attention and transported to Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

