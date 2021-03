BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A multistate manhunt has ended in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a home invasion and felonious assault incident that allegedly occurred on March 16, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.

We’re told Michael Lewis Butler was arrested in Arkansas and is currently in the process of being brought back to Mecosta County.

Public safety officials say he was brought into custody without incident.

