Big Rapids hit-and-run ends with secondary crash

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 11, 2021
BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a hit-and-run incident near Oakwood Drive on 15 Mile Road this afternoon, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 47-year-old female White Cloud resident rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old female Big Rapids resident. Upon fleeing the scene, the White Cloud driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed about a mile away from the initial impact, authorities say.

The White Cloud woman was reportedly taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the Big Rapids driver was unharmed, adding speed and alcohol are considered factors in the incident.

