BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mecosta County Emergency Management says the Big Rapids Fire Department is working to put out a house fire on State Street near Mancino’s.

First responders said, as of 7 p.m. Friday, State Street is closed between Perry and Maple.

They ask that drivers avoid State Street between Perry and Maple.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to get more information.

