GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person had two of his cars stolen, back-to-back!

Yesterday the car owner woke up to find his 2008 Chevrolet HHR missing (later recovered in Newaygo County).

Today the same man found his 2010 Red Ford F450 Superduty Dually pickup stolen, after unknowingly leaving his keys in it according to Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the back to back vehicle theft is urged to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.