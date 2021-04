GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Today an accident between two cars occurred on Northland Dr near 19 Mile Rd in Green Township according to Mecosta County Sheriffs.

A Paris resident, 22, collided with an oncoming car driven by a Big Rapids native, 20, resulting in injuries.

The 22-year-old was taking to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for minor injuries while their passenger was treated on scene for minor injuries.