83-year-old man, others injured in Deerfield Township crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash involving two vehicles occurred on the intersection of 5 Mile Road and 130th Avenue this evening, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 23-year-old Stanwood woman was driving north on 130th Avenue in a blue 2019 Nissan when she didn’t yield to oncoming traffic. The sheriff’s office says that was when she was hit by a gray 2019 Dodge vehicle driving west on 5 Mile Road.

Authorities say an 83-year-old Newaygo man and two passengers were taken to Spectrum Hospital in Big Rapids to be treated for minor injuries. The Nissan driver and her sole passenger were taken to the same hospital, also for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office tells us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube