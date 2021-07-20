4 suspects arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle in Mecosta County

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrest four people after finding a stolen vehicle at a home in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the four suspects were arrested on July 13 at a home on Millbrook Road in Millbrook Township.

Deputies say they had been investigating a stolen vehicle complaint from the day before when they made the discovery.

Brandon Burch from Grand Rapids was arrested on charges of unlawfully driving away of an automobile and selling stolen property, along with two other warrants from another jurisdiction.

Kyle Chapman from Millbrook was arrested for possessing the stolen vehicle and a parole violation, along with two other warrants from another jurisdiction.

John Hubbard from Morley was arrested for possession of meth and a parole violation.

Denise Hall from Morley was arrested on two felony warrants for failing to appear and contempt of court.

All four were arraigned on charges and remain lodged in the Mecosta County Jail.

