4 juveniles caught burglarizing, damaging businesses in Mecosta County

BARRYTON, Mich. — Four juveniles were caught breaking and entering into a dentist’s office Thursday in Barryton.

It happened at the Professional Dental Associates Office on Northern Avenue, according to a news release Friday.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they broke in through a window and took a “small amount” of petty cash and some dental supplies.

Additional investigation led to them being identified as local juvenile suspects ages 8, 12, 12 and 14.

All admitted to involvement in the incident and to taking the dental supplies and petty cash.

The dental supplies were all recovered.

Deputies also responded to two separate locations near the dentist’s office where two of the suspects had spray painted graffiti on a garage and the Frontier Building.

The report will be sent to the prosecutor for review for all four juveniles in probate court.