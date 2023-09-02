Watch Now
2 people hospitalized following car vs. motorcycle accident

Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 02, 2023
MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital following a car vs. motorcycle accident on Friday in Mecosta Township.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 8 Mile Road, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a 22-year-old man from Bloomfield Hills pulled out in front of a motorcycle which was driving southbound on Northland Drive.

The motorcycle, driven by a 78-year-old man from Big Rapids, was unable to avoid the accident and hit the passenger vehicle on the side. There was also a 77-year-old woman on the motorcycle as a passenger.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The people in the car did not receive any injuries.

