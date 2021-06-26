2 injured in Mecosta County rollover crash

MECOSTA CO., Mich. — A rollover crash on US-131 last night sent two people to the hospital, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday night, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man was heading southbound on US-131 south of Jefferson.

The vehicle the man was driving slid off the road to the right before colliding with a ditch and coming to a rest laying on it's driver's side.

Two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.