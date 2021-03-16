2 injured after car rolls over on US 131 in Mecosta County

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people from Big Rapids Township were injured early Tuesday morning during a crash in Mecosta County.

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded about 1:30 a.m. to the one-vehicle crash on US 131 southbound near mile marker 128 in Aetna Township, according to a news release.

A vehicle with two women in their 30s went off the roadway into the highway median and rolled over.

Both of the women were taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Morley Rescue and Mecosta County EMS.