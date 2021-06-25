2 arrested in Big Rapids for Criminal Sexual Conduct, witness intimidation

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Mecosta County man and a woman were charged with criminal sexual conduct, witness intimidation and stalking a minor, among other charges.

Turner Scott Lindsey, 22 (pictured above), was formally charged with four counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Taylor Hagel, 21 (pictured above), was formally charged with one count of witness intimidation and stalking a minor.

These charges stem from a felony warrant that was result of a 7-month investigation by the Big Rapids Police Department.

Lindsey's charges total 19 years in prison, with Hagel's charges totaling 9 years.

Both Lindsey and Hagel are lodged in the Mecosta County Jail and are awaiting their next court date, which is set for July 14.