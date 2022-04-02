17-year-old ejected, seriously injured in Aetna Township crash

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Aetna Township Saturday afternoon.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of 200th Avenue and Jefferson Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

We’re told a 30-year-old Howard City man drove east on Jefferson and tried to turn north at the intersection when a westbound SUV hit his car.

The SUV rolled over a number of times and ejected one of its 17-year-old passengers, who deputies say did not have a seat belt on. Authorities say he was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office tells us the SUV’s two other 17-year-old occupants were unhurt, adding they wore seat belts when the crash took place.

The Howard City man sustained minor injuries but declined treatment, deputies explain.

We’re told speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

