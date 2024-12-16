15 vehicles connected to Lakeside Motor Sports now up for auction in Mecosta County

MECOSTA, Mich. — Fifteen high-end vehicles, previously owned by owners of Lakeside Motor Sports and Nelson’s Speed Shop, are up for auction in Mecosta County this week. Those interested must put their bids in online, then retrieve the vehicles in person.

The court-ordered sale features luxury cars, collectibles, off-road vehicles, and a pair of Sea-Doos.

Vehicles include a 2009 Dodge Challenger, a 2020 Chevy Camaro, and a 2019 Hellcat.

“They were driven, they were enjoyed, but just rarely,” Kurt Mingerink, President of Miedema Asset Management Group, told FOX 17 Monday.

The vehicles are being held inside two garages off 9 Mile in Mecosta, with online bidding underway through Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Interested buyers can visit the warehouses for in-person viewing.

“It's all going,” Mingerink said. “All the bidding is happening now.”

Online bidding is available through OrbitBid, which is operated by Miedema Asset Management Group.

The auction results from a court order filed on October 8 in Mecosta Couty, following multiple creditors' actions against Lakeside Motor Sports.

Miedema was approved by the courts to facilitate the sales happening Monday and Tuesday.

“A lot of calls received from states across the country,” Mingerink explained.

“I think last I looked, over 32 different states.”

Per those October court documents: Union Bank, Brunswick Acceptance Company, Polaris and Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution were seeking repossession of various assets, including vehicles, boats and outboard motors.

They alleged that the company defaulted on loan payments exceeding $1 million.

An alleged check-kiting scheme involving Lakeside Motor Sports is also under review.

The company's owners previously agreed to surrender the requested assets. A preliminary injunction signed by Mecosta County Judge Ronald J. Schafer.

It requires certain assets to be sold at auction, with proceeds going to the banks.

You can check out the current online auction, and place your bids, at the OrbitBid site HERE.

