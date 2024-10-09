Judge grants preliminary injunction against Lakeside Motor Sports amid lawsuit

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Lakeside Motor Sports amid an ongoing lawsuit claiming the owners of it and Nelson's Speed Shop defaulted on more than $1 million in loans.

The suit, filed late last month by Union Bank and Lake Osceola State Bank, also claims a separate lender discovered evidence suggesting the owners had taken part in a check-kiting scheme.

The lawsuit adds Lakeside Motor Sports’ accounts were frozen at the time of the filing.

Union Bank asked that a temporary restraining order be filed against Lakeside to prohibit the sale, trade or destruction of the business’s inventory.

Montcalm Lakeside Motor Sports accused of defaulting on loans worth more than $1 million Zac Harmon

The judge granted Union Bank a preliminary injunction Wednesday, though it’s not clear if the terms match that of the restraining order.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube