Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMontcalm

Actions

Judge grants preliminary injunction against Lakeside Motor Sports amid lawsuit

gavel, justice system, court, judge, law
Storyblocks
gavel, justice system, court, judge, law
Posted

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Lakeside Motor Sports amid an ongoing lawsuit claiming the owners of it and Nelson's Speed Shop defaulted on more than $1 million in loans.

The suit, filed late last month by Union Bank and Lake Osceola State Bank, also claims a separate lender discovered evidence suggesting the owners had taken part in a check-kiting scheme.

The lawsuit adds Lakeside Motor Sports’ accounts were frozen at the time of the filing.

Union Bank asked that a temporary restraining order be filed against Lakeside to prohibit the sale, trade or destruction of the business’s inventory.

Nelsons Speed Shop

Montcalm

Lakeside Motor Sports accused of defaulting on loans worth more than $1 million

Zac Harmon

The judge granted Union Bank a preliminary injunction Wednesday, though it’s not clear if the terms match that of the restraining order.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.