14-year-old arrested in connection to Big Rapids armed robbery

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A 14-year-old is in custody on the suspicion of committing armed robbery at a Big Rapids gas station early Thursday morning.
The robbery took place before 1 a.m. at the Admiral Gas Station on State Street, according to the Big Rapids Police Department (BRPD).
We’re told the suspect pointed a gun at a woman inside the gas station and demanded money.
BRPD says the suspect has since been identified as a juvenile, adding he may also be connected to a stolen vehicle out of Evart.
Investigations revealed the suspect has a close friend living in Evart. BRPD says the stolen car and the suspect were found at that home. The suspect was reportedly arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The clothes matching the suspect’s description and a sidearm were also found, according to police.
The suspect is facing charges of armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.
BRPD credits Ferris State University DPS, the Oceola County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Evart Police Department for their assistance.