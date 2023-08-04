14-year-old arrested in connection to Big Rapids armed robbery

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A 14-year-old is in custody on the suspicion of committing armed robbery at a Big Rapids gas station early Thursday morning.

The robbery took place before 1 a.m. at the Admiral Gas Station on State Street, according to the Big Rapids Police Department (BRPD).

We’re told the suspect pointed a gun at a woman inside the gas station and demanded money.

BRPD says the suspect has since been identified as a juvenile, adding he may also be connected to a stolen vehicle out of Evart.

Investigations revealed the suspect has a close friend living in Evart. BRPD says the stolen car and the suspect were found at that home. The suspect was reportedly arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The clothes matching the suspect’s description and a sidearm were also found, according to police.

The suspect is facing charges of armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

BRPD credits Ferris State University DPS, the Oceola County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Evart Police Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube